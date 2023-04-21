Sports

Shikhar Dhawan vs Piyush Chawla: Decoding their IPL stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 21, 2023

Dhawan missed PBKS's last two games due to a shoulder injury (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match 31 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Punjab Kings lock horns with Mumbai Indians. The high-voltage game will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on April 22. Eyes will be on PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who is expected to return after recovering from a shoulder injury. MI's Piyush Chawla can trouble him. Here we decode their stats.

Dhawan's numbers against Chawla

Dhawan and Chawla would be aware of each other's prowess, having crossed swords in 12 IPL innings. Though the leg-spinner has dismissed the southpaw twice, the latter has accumulated 92 runs off 59 deliveries. Hence, his strike rate in this battle reads 155.93. The PBKS opener has clobbered Chawla for eight boundaries and three maximums in IPL.

Highest run-getter versus MI

Dhawan, who missed PBKS's last two games, is the highest run-getter against MI in IPL history. The left-handed batter has accumulated 871 runs in 27 games against them at an impressive average of 39.59. While he owns six fifties against the five-time champions, his strike rate against them reads 127.71. With 867 runs, KL Rahul follows Dhawan on this elite list.

Chawla's returns against PBKS

Chawla, who himself has served the Mohali-based franchise from 2008 to 2013, owns 15 wickets in 14 games against them. His economy rate against PBKS reads 8.28. The 34-year-old would be determined to enhance these numbers.

Chawla's struggles against southpaws

Chawla has not really enjoyed operating against left-handed batters. While he has dismissed southpaws 42 times in 125 IPL innings, he has an economy rate of 8.41 against them. As far as Dhawan is concerned, he has fared well against the leggies, accumulating 678 runs at a strike rate of 135.87. He has fallen prey to these spinners 23 times in 72 meetings.

A look at their overall numbers

The second-highest run-getter in IPL history, Dhawan owns 6,477 runs in 210 IPL games at 35.98. In IPL 2023, he has mustered 233 runs in four games, striking at 146.54. With 164 wickets in 170 matches, Chawla is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in IPL (ER: 7.85). He has been MI's best bet with the ball this season, scalping seven wickets in five games (ER: 7.15).

