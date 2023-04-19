Sports

IPL 2023: PBKS face RCB challenge in Mohali

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 19, 2023, 03:27 pm 3 min read

Across five games, Maxwell has a resounding strike rate of 197.75 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Punjab Kings will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on April 20. Punjab are placed fifth in the 10-team table with three wins and two losses. RCB are eighth with four points from five games (W2 L3). One expects a crunch battle on offer between two quality sides. Here is the match preview.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The pitch at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium will offer desired balance. The bowlers are expected to get some movement with the new ball. Slower deliveries will be effective on this surface and spinners could play a crucial role. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free (7:30pm).

A look at the head-to-head record

PBKS and RCB have met each other on 30 occasions in the IPL. PBKS have the edge, winning 17. RCB have won 13 games. In IPL 2022, PBKS won both the games versus RCB.

Focus on Hazlewood and Dhawan

RCB's major worry is their bowling and that could serve PBKS well. Josh Hazlewood could play his first game this season after having joined the RCB set-up. With the bat, the onus will lie on senior pros Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell. For Punjab, Shikhar Dhawan could return after missing the last game with an injury to bolster the batting.

Here are the Probable XI of these two sides

PBKS Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.

Here are the key performers (IPL 2023)

In five games this season, RCB skipper Du Plessis owns 259 runs at 64.75. He has three half-centuries under his belt. Across five games, Maxwell has a resounding strike rate of 197.75. He owns the most sixes in IPL 2023 (19). Mohammed Siraj has claimed eight scalps from five games at 17.50. Dhawan has played 61 dot balls (second-highest).

Dream11 Fantasy options

Dream11 team option 1: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Sikandar Raza (vc), Matthew Short, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Arshdeep Singh. Drea11 team option 2: Faf du Plessis (vc), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli (c), Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.