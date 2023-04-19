Sports

Arjun Tendulkar attains this unique IPL feat: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 19, 2023, 01:41 pm 2 min read

Arjun claimed the wicket of SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians pacer Arjun Tendulkar attained a unique feat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season when his side faced Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 25. Arjun, who finished with figures worth 1/18 from 2.5 overs, claimed the wicket of SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2). MI went on to win the match by 14 runs. Here are further details.

Arjun Tendulkar scripts this unique record

As per statistician Bharath Seervi, Bhuvneshwar had become the first cricketer and the only one to bowl Arjun's father, Sachin Tendulkar, out for a duck in the Ranji Trophy. On Tuesday, Bhuvneshwar became Arjun Tendulkar's first IPL wicket.

Arjun claimed this unique father-son record versus KKR

Arjun made his IPL debut in MI's match versus KKR on Sunday. He finished with 0/17 from his two overs. He got another chance in the match versus SRH, returning with a solitary scalp. Versus KKR, Arjun's first over went for five runs. As per Mazher Arshad, Sachin's first over in IPL went for five runs for MI against KKR in April 2009.

A look at his professional career

Arjun has made a decent start to his professional career. The 23-year-old owns eight wickets and 25 runs in seven List-A games. In T20 cricket, he has 13 wickets from 11 games at 17.92. Unlike the other two formats, Arjun has straightaway made a mark with the bat in red-ball cricket. He owns 223 runs and 12 wickets in the format.

A century on Ranji Trophy debut

Following the footsteps of his father, Arjun smashed a century on his Ranji Trophy debut. The fast-bowling all-rounder, who is also a potent batter, accomplished the feat on Day 2 of the Elite Group C contest against Rajasthan during the 2022-23 season. Unlike his father, who served Mumbai throughout his career, Arjun made his Ranji Trophy debut for Goa.

Arjun matched Sachin's feat

Owing to Sachin's legacy, Arjun has been under scrutiny since the start of his domestic career. Back in 1988, Sachin scored a hundred against Gujarat on his Ranji Trophy debut. His son accomplished the same feat against Rajasthan.