IPL 2023, RR vs LSG: Pitch report (Sawai Mansingh Stadium)

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 19, 2023, 12:48 pm 2 min read

A total of 47 matches have been played here in the IPL (Source: Twitter/@rajasthanroyals)

Rajasthan Royals host Lucknow Super Giants in Match 26 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game will be played at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday (April 19). While RR are leading the team standings with four wins in five games, LSG have claimed three wins in five outings. Here we present the pitch report and stadium stats.

Pitch report - Sawai Mansingh Stadium

The upcoming contest will be the first affair at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium this season. The track here is on the neutral side, with the average first-innings run rate being 7.92. Scoring could get difficult as the match progresses. Anything around the 160-165 run mark could be a challenging score. Dew factor could also come into the picture.

A look at the stadium stats in IPL

A total of 47 matches have been played here in the IPL to date. Sides batting first have won 15 games compared to the sides chasing (32). RR's 197/1 versus Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008 is the highest score here. Mumbai Indians have posted the lowest team total here (92/10) versus RR in 2013. Average score batting first: 157.68.

A look at the Probable XIs

RR (Probable XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal. LSG (Probable XI): KL Rahul (captain), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi. Impact Players: Devdutt Padikkal (RR), Krishnappa Gowtham (LSG).

Here is the head-to-head record

As LSG made their debut only last season, the two sides have locked horns just twice so far. The Men in Pink defeated KL Rahul's men on both occasions last season and would like to extend their winning streak. LSG would have redemption in mind.