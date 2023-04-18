Sports

IPL 2023: In-form RR to host determined LSG

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 18, 2023, 08:22 pm 3 min read

Jos Buttler has been in sublime form (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals would like to continue their sensational run as they host Lucknow Super Giants in Match 26 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game will be played at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday (April 19). While RR are leading the team standings with four wins in five games, LSG have claimed three wins in five outings. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The upcoming contest will be the first affair at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium this season. The track here is on the neutral side, with the average first-innings run rate being 7.92. Dew can come into play. RR have fared well here, winning 32 of the 47 games. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free (7:30pm).

A look at the H2H record

As LSG made their debut only last season, the two sides have locked horns just twice so far. The Men in Pink defeated KL Rahul's men on both occasions last season and would like to extend their winning streak. LSG would have redemption in mind.

Clash of the Titans

RR have played some quality cricket this season and are coming off three successive wins. They are arguably the most-balanced team this season with prominent names in all three departments. On the other hand, LSG have also made a positive start to their campaign. They, however, are coming off a two-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings. Rahul's team is eyeing to return to winning ways.

A look at the probable XIs

RR (Probable XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal. LSG (Probable XI): KL Rahul (captain), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi. Impact Players: Devdutt Padikkal (RR), Krishnappa Gowtham (LSG).

Here are the key performers

RR dashers Jos Buttler (204), Sanju Samson (157), and Shimron Hetmyer (183) have been among the runs this season with a strike rate of 160-plus apiece. With 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.85, Yuzvendra Chahal is the joint-highest wicket-taker this season. LSG's Mark Wood shares the top spot with Chahal. Kyle Mayers smoked fiery fifties in LSG's first two matches this season.

Dream11 Fantasy options

