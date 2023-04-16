Sports

IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan smashes a 21-ball fifty vs KKR

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 16, 2023, 06:59 pm 1 min read

Kishan has now raced to a milestone of 2,000 IPL runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan smashed a 21-ball fifty versus Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Sunday. Kishan looked in brilliant touch and ransacked KKR's bowlers. He finished with 25-ball 58 before being dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy. Kishan played a key role in MI's onslaught in the powerplay overs.

Kishan floors the KKR bowlers

Kishan let his intentions known from the start after KKR managed 185/6 at the Wankhede. He hammered Shardul Thakur for two fours and a six in the second over. Umesh Yadav was targeted next before Sunil Narine was also not spared. Kishan slammed an 18-ball 45 in the powerplay. However, while going for a big heave, Kishan was dismissed off Varun Chakravarthy's bowling.

2000 runs for Kishan in the IPL

Kishan's knock was laced with five fours and five sixes. He struck at 232.00. Kishan has now raced to a milestone of 2,000 IPL runs. He has 2,001 runs at 29.43. He hit his 13th IPL fifty. Kishan now has 131 runs in four matches this season at 32.75. He slammed his maiden IPL fifty.