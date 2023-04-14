Sports

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad post 228/4 versus Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a monstrous 228/4 versus Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a monstrous 228/4 versus Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Harry Brook smashed an aggressive 55-ball 100* as Aiden Markram and Abhishek Sharma chipped in. KKR bowlers were expensive as Andre Russell, who walked off the field with cramps, claimed a three-fer. KKR now need to bat their skins out.

SRH have their best PP overs this season

SRH posted 65/2 in the powerplay overs (1-6) which is now their best return in IPL 2023. Previously, SRH managed 30/2 vs RR, 43/1 vs LSG, and 34/1 vs PBKS. Brook was off and running against KKR pacers Umesh Yadav and Lockie Ferguson. Sunil Narine came and bowled a tight over. Andre Russell then got two crucial scalps, dismissing Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi.

SRH score 92 runs in the middle overs

Russell conceded 10 in the seventh over before spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Narine bowled tight overs. Youngster Suyash Sharma backed them with five tidy deliveries before Markram smashed a six. Brook brought up his maiden fifty this season from 32 balls. Markram dispatched Suyash for two huge sixes and a four next before being dismissed right after his fifty. Brook helped SRH move along.

Brook and Markram add a defiant stand

Brook was joined by Markram when SRH were 57/2. Markram was in his rhythm and scored the bulk of the runs. His brilliance against Suyash and Varun handed SRH impetus. However, Varun dismissed Markram for 50 as a 72-run stand came to an end.

SRH duo Brook and Markram shine

Brook smashed his maiden IPL century and a second one in the 20-over format. He also surpassed the 2,500-run mark. Markram hammered a superb 26-ball 50, slamming two fours and five sixes. He struck at an impressive 192.31. Markram hammered his fourth IPL fifty. He has also raced to 614 runs at an impressive 40.93.

KKR drop two catches

Suyash dropped Brook in his first over after the Englishman slapped the ball straight at the bowler. And next, Suyash saw Shardul Thakur drop an easy catch of Abhishek Sharma in his third over.

KKR bowlers struggle against SRH

Barring Russell's 3/22 in 2.1 overs and Narine's 0/28, KKR bowlers were off target. Ferguson conceded 37 from his two overs. Umesh gave away 42 from his three overs. Even the spinners were smashed as Varun (1/41) and Suyash (0/44) gave away in excess of 10 runs an over. Shardul gave away 15 from the five deliveries he bowled.