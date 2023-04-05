Sports

IPL 2023, KKR vs RCB: Here is the statistical preview

Apr 05, 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders face Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 9 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR suffered a defeat in their IPL 2023 opener versus Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, RCB tamed the Mumbai Indians by eight wickets to start on the front foot. Ahead of a cracking contest, here is the statistical preview.

Here is the H2H record

KKR and RCB have played 30 IPL games. KKR have won 16, with RCB pocketing 14 wins. In IPL 2022, the teams met once with RCB claiming a three-wicket win. Wanindu Hasaranga was the star for RCB, claiming four scalps.

Kohli is the fifth-highest runs scorer against KKR

In 30 games versus KKR, Virat Kohli has amassed 786 runs at 35.72. He is the fifth-highest runs scorer against KKR. Overall, Kohli has 6,706 runs in the IPL at 36.64. Faf du Plessis has piled up 3,476 runs in the IPL at 34.76. Glenn Maxwell has 2,331 runs and can surpass Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 2,334.

Russell has a strike rate of 207.89 versus RCB

In 13 games versus RCB, Andre Russell has an average of 43.88. He has a strike rate of 207.89. Premier off-spinner Sunil Narine has claimed 21 scalps versus RCB at 19.23. He has three four-wicket hauls. Narine has also slammed 232 runs versus RCB at 29.00. Nitish Rana has 2,205 runs in the IPL at an average of 28.26.

Key milestones on offer for KKR and RCB players

Rana (1,768) is aiming to become the fifth KKR batter to score 1,800-plus runs for the franchise. Umesh Yadav (65) needs two scalps more to surpass Piyush Chawla (66) to become KKR's third-highest wicket-taker. Dinesh Karthik needs 29 more runs to reach a milestone of 500 for RCB. Du Plessis, who has 432 runs versus KKR, can get to a mark of 500.