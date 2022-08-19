Sports

Bangladesh appoint Sridharan Sriram as technical consultant: Details here

Sriram has previously worked with Australia and the RCB

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) appointed Sridharan Sriram as the technical consultant of the national team in T20I cricket on Friday. Sriram, who has previously worked with Australia, would serve in this capacity till the ICC T20 World Cup. He has also served the coaching staff of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Here are further details.

Appointment BCB president Nazmul Hasan welcomes Sriram

"We have appointed him because he has got experience of working in IPL while the World Cup is in Australia," BCB president Nazmul Hasan said on Friday. Nazmul also indicated that the cricket board might opt for split-coaching. It remains be seen if head coach Russell Domingo is available for the upcoming edition of Asia Cup that will be played in the T20I format.

Career A look at Sriram's career

Sriram, 46, represented India in eight ODIs between 2000 and 2004. He has been a veteran of 133 First-class and 147 List A games. After retiring as a player, Sriram served as Australia's assistant coach. In 2016, Australia appointed him as spin bowling coach when Darren Lehman led the coaching contingent. Sriram then worked with IPL franchise RCB.

Information Australian spinners thrived under Sriram

Sriram was an integral member of Australia's coaching staff during his tenure. He played a key role in the development of spinners Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar. The former also worked closely with Test spinner Nathan Lyon.

Bangladesh Bangladesh to play 150 internationals

