WI vs BAN: Day 1 report and key stats

Written by V Shashank Jun 17, 2022, 11:01 am 3 min read

Kemar Roach scalped 2/21 in eight overs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh put up a sorry show against West Indies on Day 1 of the first Test in North Sound. Put to bat first, the visitors perished for 103. Shakib Al Hasan's 51 was a huge plus. Tamim Iqbal (29) became only the second Bangladeshi batter with over 5,000 Test runs. It was an all-round effort from Windies bowlers. WI (95/2) trail by eight runs.

5,000 5,000 Test runs for Tamim

Tamim was one of the few positives for the visitors on Day 1. The left-handed batter scored 29 off 43 deliveries (four fours). He has now breached the 5,000-run mark in Tests He has compiled 5,010 runs in 68 Tests at 39.44. Versus WI, he has raced to 882 runs at 35.28. Meanwhile, Mushfiqur still tops the scoring charts for Bangladesh (5,235).

Fifty 28th Test fifty for Shakib

Bangladesh would have fallen way earlier if not for Shakib's 51. He looked hostile throughout, maintaining a strike rate of 76.12. He hit six fours and one six. The star all-rounder notched his 28th Test fifty and ninth against WI. He has now raced to 4,164 Test runs at 39.28. Versus Windies, he has now compiled 864 runs at 45.47.

Bowlers Windies bowlers run riot in North Sound

Kemar Roach forced the early inroads, including the wickets of Mahmudul Hasan Joy (0) and Najmul Hossain Shanto. Jayden Seales bowled an away delivery to trap Mominul Haque. Alzarri Joseph joined the party, dismissing a dangerous-looking Tamim. Kyle Mayers struck twice in the 15th over, trumping Litton Das and Nurul Hasan. Seales and Joseph grabbed two more wickets to wind up Bangladesh's innings.

Information An unwanted record for Bangladesh

Six Bangladesh players were dismissed for ducks in the first innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, there have been seven instances in Test cricket with six ducks in an innings. Interestingly, Bangladesh have been on the receiving end on three of those.

Information 15th lowest total for Bangladesh in Tests

As per ESPNcricinfo, Bangladesh's 103 in the first innings is their third-lowest total against West Indies in Test cricket. Overall, it is their 15th lowest score in this format. Notably, Bangladesh's lowest Test total has been versus West Indies (43) which they registered in 2018.

WI WI lose two wickets on Day 1

It was a steady start for the hosts, with Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell adding 44 runs to the opening wicket. The partnership didn't last long with Mustafizur Rahman clipping Campbell's off stump. Ebadot Hossain punched the second breakthrough for Bangladesh, bowling full outside off that edged Rayman Reifer. Brathwaite scored 42* by the end of Day 1 alongside Nkrumah Bonner (12*).