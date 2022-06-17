Sports

Darwin Nunez vs Erling Haaland: Presenting the key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 17, 2022

The Premier League 2022-23 season is braced for two sensational names in Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland. Nunez has joined Liverpool for £85m with add-ons. The Reds have signed the promising forward on a six-year deal. Nunez has signed for an initial £64m and could become the club's record signing. Earlier, Haaland joined Manchester City after the club activated his £51.2m release clause.

Context Why does this story matter?

The move for Haaland was sensational from Man City, who acted quickly knowing the youngster was set to be available this summer.

Also the transfer fee seems to be a bargain given the modern-day price tags.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Nunez is seen as a focal point by Liverpool in the coming years.

They have paid huge money and Jurgen Klopp will be excited.

Nunez A look at Nunez's league record in Portugal

Nunez played 29 league games in 2020-21 for Benfica, scoring six goals. He provided nine assists. As per Sky Sports, he scored six big chances, misses 11 big chances, and created 12. In 2021-22, he played 27 league games, scoring 23 goals. He provided four assists. He scored six 19 chances, misses 14 big chances, and created 10.

Stats A look at Nunez's career stats

Nunez started his career with Penarol in the Uruguayan Primera Division. He scored four goals in 22 matches. He moved to Spanish club Almeria next, netting 16 goals in 32 games in the second division. Benfica signed Nunez for £20.5m in 2020. In his first season, Nunez scored 14 goals in all competitions. Last season, his numbers improved to 34 goals.

2021-22 Notable records for Nunez in 2021-22

As per Opta, Nunez scored a goal every 76 minutes on average in the Primeira Liga last season. This was the best ratio of any player to score 5+ goals in any of Europe's six highest ranked leagues. As per Squawka, Nunez amassed the most goals scored by U23 players in top-flight European football in 2021-22. He was only behind Kylian Mbappe (39).

Haaland Haaland's career in numbers

Haaland started his professional career at Molde, scoring 20 times in 50 appearances. He went on to amass 29 goals in 27 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg. Haaland joined Bundesliga side Dortmund next and has scored 86 goals in 89 appearances for them. He has won two Austrian Bundesliga honors with Salzburg, besides the Austrian Cup. With Dortmund, he won the DFB-Pokal last season.

Dortmund Haaland's numbers at Dortmund

In the 2021-22 season, Haaland managed 29 goals in 30 games for Dortmund. 22 goals came for Haaland in the Bundesliga last season. In 2020-21, he scored 41 goals in 41 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions. He scored 27 goals in the Bundesliga. Haaland, who joined Dortmund in January 2019, scored 16 goals in 2019-20.

Numbers Crazy numbers at Dortmund for the sensational Haaland

Haaland will feel satisfied for producing crunch numbers at Dortmund. Besides his 86 goals, he has also chipped in with 19 assists. 10 goals have been penalties. As per BBC, he managed 69 left-footed goals, 10 right-footed goals, and seven headers. 83 of his goals came from inside the box. He netted four hat-tricks as well.

Information Notable numbers for Haaland in the Champions League

Haaland has the most goals in Champions League history (23) before turning 22 years of age. Kylian Mbappe netted 21. Since Haaland's Champions League debut, only Lewandowski (33) and Benzema (26) have score more goals.

Bundesliga Fastest player to reach 50 Bundesliga goals

Earlier in the 2021-22 season, Dortmund's Haaland became the fastest and youngest player to reach 50 Bundesliga goals. He achieved the milestones versus Wolfsburg in gameweek 13. As per Opta, Haaland became the youngest to 50 Bundesliga goals at 21 years, 4 months, and 6 days. Haaland appeared in his 50th Bundesliga match and became the fastest to the landmark of 50 goals.