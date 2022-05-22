Sports

Premier League 2021-22: Burnley get relegated; Leeds United survive

Leeds United have survived as Burnley get relegated (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Burnley have been relegated to the Championship after suffering a 1-2 defeat against Newcastle United in gameweek 38 of the Premier League 2021-22 season. Burnley joined the likes of Watford and Norwich City, who were earlier demoted. Meanwhile, Leeds United have gained survival after Jack Harrison scored an injury-time goal to help the side beat 10-man Brentford 2-1. Here are the details.

Leeds finished 17th in the Premier League 2021-22 standings. Having played 38 games, Leeds won nine, drew 11, and lost 18. They have scored 42 goals, besides conceding 79. They finished with 38 points. Burnley finished 18th, having won seven, drawn 14, and lost 17 times. They managed to score 34, besides allowing in 53 goals. Burnley ended with 35 points.