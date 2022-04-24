Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo races to 100 Premier League goals: Key numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 24, 2022, 01:17 pm 2 min read

Ronaldo has 100 Premier League goals (Photo credit: Twitter/@Cristiano)

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal versus Arsenal in the Premier League 2021-22 season on Saturday. The goal saw Ronaldo race to a mark of 100 in the Premier League. His goal wasn't enough though as Arsenal thrashed United 3-1 in an entertaining affair. Ronaldo, who has continued to script records this season, will be aiming to end on a high.

ARSMUN How did the match pan out?

Nuno Tavares put Arsenal ahead after massive errors from Raphael Varane and Alex Telles. He scored after David de Gea saved Bukayo Saka's shot. Telles conceded a penalty next as Saka converted from the spot. Ronaldo pulled a goal back give United hope. United grew and dominated the scenes thereafter before Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty. Arsenal cashed in with Granit Xhaka sealing victory.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ronaldo continues to be United's only goal threat at the moment.

He scored a hat-trick versus Norwich at home and prior to that had slammed three versus Tottenham too.

He has now raced to 16 goals this season in the Premier League.

Ronaldo, who returned to United last summer, has achieved another massive feat in his career.

It shows why he is the best.

Opta stats Consistent Ronaldo smashes these records

Since 2003-04, Ronaldo is one of four players to score 100+ goals in two of Europe's big-five leagues (La Liga, Premier League), along with Edinson Cavani (Ligue 1, Serie A), Gonzalo Higuain (La Liga, Serie A), and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Ligue 1, Serie A). Ronaldo is the fourth player to score 100 PL goals for United after Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, and Wayne Rooney.

Feats Other feats attained by Ronaldo

Ronaldo now has 100-plus goals in the Premier League, La Liga, Champions League, and for his national team Portugal. As per Squawka, Ronaldo is the first United player to score a Premier League goal against Arsenal at the Emirates since Jesse Lingard in 2017. Ronaldo is the third-highest scorer this season in the PL after Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min.

Numbers Ronaldo's Premier League numbers

Ronaldo has made 223 appearances for Manchester United in the Premier League. He has scored 100 goals, besides providing 37 assists. In the 2021-22 season, Ronaldo has made 27 PL appearances, scoring 16 goals. He has also registered 100 shots, out of which 40 have been on target. He has created seven big chances and missed 13 of them.