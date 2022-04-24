Sports

IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Apr 24, 2022, 12:39 pm 3 min read

MS Dhoni slammed 28* against MI (Source: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Monday. PBKS have three wins from seven outings, including a 54-run triumph over CSK in the previous match-up. Meanwhile, CSK have two wins from their last three fixtures. Lately, they beat MI by three wickets. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this affair. The match between PBKS and CSK can be watched live on the Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app. The wicket has averaged close to 170 in the matches played so far. While batters have got the desired runs on board, pacers have had commanding numbers on the wicket offered.

PBKS Punjab Kings eyeing a comeback over Super Kings

Jitesh Sharma (32) and skipper Mayank Agarwal (24) were the only positives in PBKS' sorry show against the Capitals. Up next, they will face Ravindra Jadeja & Co. Shikhar Dhawan would be raring to face one of his favored rivals. Hopefully, the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Shahrukh Khan can step up. Pacer Kagiso Rabada would be looking to manifest a match-winning exhibition.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other on 26 occasions in IPL. CSK have the upper hand with 15 wins, while PBKS have claimed a win on 11 occasions. PBKS have a 2-1 win record over CSK since 2021.

CSK Super Kings look to grow on their recent wins

The last few games would have brought relief for the Super Kings. Dwayne Bravo continues to be the linchpin in their bowling attack. The likes of Mukesh Choudhary and Maheesh Theekshana seem to have found their rhythm. Among batters, the onus has been on Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu. Shivam Dube has had success. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni continues to impress with his finishing prowess.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

PBKS (probable XI): Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh. CSK (probable XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekhana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) has racked up 941 runs in 27 games against CSK. He averages 40.91. Liam Livingstone (PBKS) has scored 226 runs this season at 32.29. He has struck three fifties. Robin Uthappa (CSK) has aggregated 227 runs this season at 32.42. Veteran pacer Dwayne Bravo (CSK) has affected 12 dismissals this season. He averages 18.08.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Jitesh Sharma, Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Liam Livingstone, Dwayne Bravo, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana. Fantasy XI (option 2): Jitesh Sharma, Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Liam Livingstone, Dwayne Bravo, Kagiso Rabada, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.