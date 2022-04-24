Sports

IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) look to pile up miseries on a win-less Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 37th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Sunday. So far, LSG have snatched four wins in seven outings, including an 18-run win over MI in their previous meet. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this match-up. Here is the pitch report.

The venue has hosted seven matches this season. The first four matches were won by the chasing side, with the last three being won by the side batting first. The wicket averages close to 170 in the first innings. Batters have had a decent amount of success, however, they can be susceptible to pacers in the PP overs.

The Super Giants have lost both their matches at this venue. In their maiden outing at Wankhede, LSG (158/6) failed to contain the Gujarat Titans (161/5), losing by five wickets. LSG (162/8) couldn't overcome RR (165/6) in their second outing at Wankhede, losing by three runs. Batting-wise, Quinton de Kock (39) and Marcus Stoinis (17-ball 38*) were the top scorers for LSG.

As per Cricketpedia, Mumbai Indians have played 67 matches at Wankhede. They have claimed a win on 42 occasions and lost on 25 instances. MI's highest score at this venue in IPL: 223/6 vs PBKS, 2017. MI's lowest score at this venue in IPL: 68/2 vs KKR, 2008. Meanwhile, MI are yet to play a match at Wankhede this season.

Highest scores at Wankhede this season: 222/2 RR vs DC, 207/8 DC vs RR, and 189/5 RCB vs DC. Lowest scores at Wankhede in the season underway: 131/5 CSK vs KKR, 133/4 KKR vs CSK, 137 PBKS vs KKR.

A total of 59 wickets have been taken at Wankhede over the last five outings (one retired out and five run-outs). Pacers have reaped rewards by substantial margins, picking 35 scalps, including six wickets from the last outing. Meanwhile, spinners have claimed only 18 wickets.

