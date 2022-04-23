Sports

IPL 2022: All-round SRH blow RCB away in style

IPL 2022: All-round SRH blow RCB away in style

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 23, 2022, 10:00 pm 2 min read

SRH bowled out RCB for 68 (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

A defining show by Sunrisers Hyderabad helped them earn an impressive win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Saturday. Put into bat, RCB were rocked from the start as they faltered for 65 runs. In response, SRH earned a fifth successive win to march on in the tournament.

RCB vs SRH How did the match pan out?

RCB were left stunned by Marco Jansen, who accounted for the wickets of Faf du Plessis (5), Virat Kohli (0), and Anuj Rawat (0) to be left at 8/3. SRH gained control and didn't allow RCB any space. Jagadeesha Suchith, T Natarajan, and Umran Malik claimed wickets. In response, SRH got a crucial win, chasing down the paltry target.

Duo Jansen and Natarajan excel with the ball

Natarajan bowled an excellent three overs, leaving with figures worth 3/10. The left-arm pacer has become the second bowler after Yuzvendra Chahal (18) in IPL 2022 to claim 15-plus wickets (15). He now has 35 wickets in the IPL at 25.89. This was his best bowling figures. Jansen (3/25) has raced to eight wickets, registering his best figures as well.

RCB Unwanted numbers for RCB

This was the eighth occasion where RCB were bowled out below in an IPL match. RCB registered their lowest total versus SRH as well. This was RCB's second-lowest total in the tournament. Their lowest total is 49/10 versus KKR in the IPL 2017 season. For the fourth time in IPL, SRH have dismissed an opposition below the 100-run mark.

Totals Lowest team totals in the IPL

Here are the lowest team totals in the Indian Premier League: 49 RCB vs KKR Kolkata 2017 58 RR vs RCB Cape Town 2009 66 DC vs MI Delhi 2017 67 DC vs PBKS Mohali 2017 67 KKR vs MI Mumbai Wankhede 2008 68 RCB vs SRH Mumbai Brabourne 2022

Information Bhuvi races to 151 wickets

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/8) has raced to 151 wickets in the IPL at 25.04. In seven games this season, Bhuvi has racked up nine scalps at 21.55. In 19 matches versus RCB, Bhuvi has raced to 17 scalps, equaling the tally of R Ashwin.

Do you know? Kohli's poor run continues

RCB's Kohli registered his eighth duck in the IPL. This was also his second duck in succession this season. His scores in IPL 2022 read as 41*, 12, 5, 48, 1, 12, 0, 0. He is averaging 17.00, managing 119 runs from eight games.