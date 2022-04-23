Sports

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans edge past KKR to march on

Mohammed Shami (2/20) bowled well for GT (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans overcame Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Saturday. Batting first, GT were restricted to 156/9 in 20 overs. Hardik Pandya scored 67 for the Titans as Andre Russell claimed four wickets. In response, KKR lost wickets at regular intervals before Russell took the game close. However, it wasn't enough.

KKR vs GT How did the match pan out?

GT lost Shubman Gill early on before Wriddhiman Saha and Pandya added a crucial 75-run stand for the second wicket. Pandya also shared a 50-run stand alongside Miller. However, KKR struck back with Tim Southee and Andre Russell doing damage. In response, an excellent bowling display saw GT put KKR into trouble. KKR had another batting failure to fall short.

Pandya Hardik Pandya excels for the Titans

GT skipper Pandya scored 67 from 49 balls. He slammed four fours and two sixes. He has raced to 295 runs from six games at 73.75. This was Pandya's third IPL fifty this season. Pandya has raced to 1,771 runs in the IPL at 30.53. He has hammered seven IPL fifties. Pandya slammed his third IPL fifty versus KKR and has 366 runs.

Russell Russell gets past 80 IPL wickets

Andre Russell claimed figures worth 4/5 in one over. The West Indian became the second KKR bowler to claim 10-plus wickets in the ongoing season (10). Russell has raced to 82 IPL wickets at 25.04. He surpassed Irfan Pathan's tally of 80 wickets. Russell also became the first bowler to take four wickets in a match versus GT.

GT bowlers Shami excels; 100 IPL wickets for Rashid

GT speedster Shami picked up two wickets versus KKR (2/20). The right-arm pacer has 89 wickets in the IPL. He has also raced to 10 wickets this season. Rashid Khan (2/22) has raced to 100 IPL wickets, playing his 83rd match. He is now the joint-third fastest to 100 scalps alongside Amit Mishra and Ashish Nehra. Rashid has 101 wickets, including 14 versus KKR.

Do you know? Southee races to eight wickets from three matches

Southee (3/24) was immense for KKR. The veteran Kiwi speedster has eight wickets this season at an average of just 10.00. He has played three games in IPL 2022. He brags an economy rate of 6.66.

Information Miller surpasses Dravid

David Miller chipped in with a notable 27-run knock versus KKR. The southpaw has gone past 200 runs this season (220) at 73.33. Overall, Miller has scored 2,194 runs in the IPL at 34.82. He surpassed the tally of Rahul Dravid (2,174).