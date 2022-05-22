Sports

Premier League 2021-22: Tottenham finish fourth; Arsenal follow suit

Premier League 2021-22: Tottenham finish fourth; Arsenal follow suit

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 22, 2022, 10:30 pm 2 min read

Tottenham have finished 4th in the Premier League (Photo credit: Twitter/@SpursOfficial)

Tottenham Hotspur have earned a ticket to next season's UEFA Champions League after beating relegated Norwich City in gameweek 38 of the Premier League 2021-22 season. Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min scored a brace each. The win saw Spurs finish the season strongly, remaining unbeaten in their last six games. Meanwhile, Arsenal finished fifth, despite beating Everton 5-1. They finished a point below Spurs.

TOTNOR Conte's Spurs get the job done versus Norwich

Rodrigo Bentancur's superb run down the left saw him receive a precise pass from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, as the former squared the ball for Kulusevski to tap in. Bentancur then made another assist for Kane, who diverted his header into the bottom corner. In the second half, Kulusevski scored his second before Son Heung-min added two more.

Numbers Spurs pip Arsenal to finish fourth

Spurs finished fourth in the Premier League 2021-22 standings. Having played 38 games, City have notched 22 wins, five draws, and 11 losses (71 points). They have scored 69 goals, besides conceding 40. Arsenal finished fifth, having won 22, drawn four, and losing 13 times. They finished with 69 points from 38 games. They have scored 61 goals, besides conceding 48.

ARSEVE Arsenal overcome Everton 5-1 at home

Arsenal went 2-0 up early on with VAR awarding the Gunners a penalty which Gabriel Martinelli converted. Alex Iwobi had handled the ball. Minutes later, Eddie Nketiah scored after Martinelli flicked the ball towards his path from Odegaard's corner. Dominic Calvert-Lewin won possession and found Donny van de Beek, who pulled one back. In the second half, Cedric Soares, Gabriel, and Odegaard scored.

Do you know? How Arsenal lost the plot?

Arsenal were looking comfortable at one stage to take the last Champions League place. However, a 3-0 defeat versus Spurs, followed by a 2-0 loss against Newcastle United, saw the Gunners lose momentum. And now despite beating Everton, the Gunners missed a top-four berth.

Kane Notable numbers for Harry Kane

Kane netted his 17th Premier League goal of the season. Kane now has 27 goals for Spurs this season. Overall, Kane has raced to 248 goals for Spurs. He has 183 Premier League goals. As per Opta, Kane has scored nine goals on the final day of Premier League seasons. This is the joint-most in the competition's history alongside Andrew Cole and Les Ferdinand.