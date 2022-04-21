Sports

Manchester United appoint Ajax's Erik ten Hag as their manager

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Apr 21, 2022, 05:06 pm 2 min read

Erik ten Hag will take over as Man Utd's manager from next season (Source: Twitter/@ManUtd)

Manchester United have appointed Ajax's Erik ten Hag as their manager from the 2022/23 season. Hag, 52, has been signed on a three-year deal with an option for an additional year. Hag will be leaving his job at Ajax at the end of the 2021/22 season to become United's fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson. Hag will replace United's interim coach Ralf Rangnick.

"During the past four years at Ajax, Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for his team's attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth," said John Murtough, football director at Man Utd.

Ten Hag said he is excited by the challenge ahead. "It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead," said Ten Hag. "I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve."

The new First-Team Manager of Manchester United: Erik ten Hag.#MUFC || #WelcomeErik — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 21, 2022

Ten Hag will become the fifth permanent manager of Man United after Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013. United appointed David Moyes and parted company with him in 2014. Louis van Gaal was roped in next and was sacked two seasons later. United then got Jose Mourinho and the Portuguese was sacked in his third season. Earlier this season, United sacked. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ten Hag joined Ajax as their head coach in December 2017. Since then he has managed 210 games, winning 155, drawing 26, and losing 29. He has a win percentage of 73.81. His team has forwarded 578 goals, besides conceding 178. He has helped Ajax win five trophies, including two Dutch league honors. He also helped them reach the Champions League semis in 2018-19.