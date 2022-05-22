Sports

Premier League 2021-22: Salah and Son share Golden Boot award

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 22, 2022, 11:19 pm 2 min read

Salah has won his 3rd Golden Boot award (Photo credit: Twitter/@MoSalah)

The Premier League 2021-22 season ended with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Tottenham's Son-Heung min winning the Golden Boot award. Both players finished with 23 goals each. Salah scored in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Wolves. Meanwhile, Son scored two second-half goals for Tottenham as they trounced Norwich City to book a Champions League berth. Here are more details.

Salah Salah's numbers in the Premier League 2021-22 season

Having played 35 games in the Premier League 2021-22 season, Salah has netted 23 goals, including five penalties. He has also chipped in with 13 assists. He has had the highest number of shots (139). 60 of them have been on target. Salah hit the woodwork three times. He also created 18 big chances.

Son Son's numbers in the Premier League 2021-22 season

Son also played 35 Premier League matches this season. He has scored 23 goals, besides making seven assists. Notably, all of them have been non-penalty goals. Out of his 86 shots, 49 have been on target. He smashed the woodwork on two occasions. Son also created 10 big chances in the PL 2021-22 season.

Golden Boot 3rd PL Golden Boot for Salah

Premier League 2019-20 champion Salah has won his third Golden Boot award. He has won the award in 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively. Salah has also won the Premier League Player of the Season award in 2017-18. He has won two Premier League Goal of the Month awards in 2020-21 and 2021-22 respectively. He has won four Player of the Month awards.

Do you know? Maiden Golden Boot for Son

Son has won his maiden Golden Boot. He has two Goal of the Month awards in 2018-19 and 2019-20 respectively. He has also won three Player of the Month awards. Son has also won one Goal of the Season award.

Golden Glove Brazilian keepers Alisson and Emerson share the Golden Glove award

Liverpool goalie Alisson Becker shared the Golden Glove award for the most clean sheets (20) with Man City's Ederson. The two Brazilian keepers didn't have much to do with both their sides being solid at the back. It was a hat-trick of Golden Glove awards for Ederson. Meanwhile, Alisson got his second Golden Glove award in the Premier League.

Information Salah bags Playmaker award

Salah has also won the Playmaker award this season. The Egyptian finished with 13 assists, one ahead of fellow Liverpool player Trent Alexander-Arnold (12). This is Salah's maiden Playmaker award.