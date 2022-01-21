Sports

Liverpool beat Arsenal to reach Carabao Cup final: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 21, 2022, 12:20 pm 2 min read

Diogo Jota scored a brace (Photo credit: Twitter/@LFC)

Liverpool have reached the Carabao Cup final after beating Arsenal 2-0 in the semi-final second leg at the Emirates. The first leg of their semis tie had finished 0-0 at Anfield. Diogo Jota scored a brace to help the Reds set up a finale show versus Chelsea at Wembley. Liverpool sealed their first final in the competition since the 2016 loss to Manchester City.

ARSLIV How did the match pan out?

(Photo credit: Twitter/@LFC)

Arsenal started brightly with Alexandre Lacazette hitting the woodwork from a free-kick. However, Jota's scuffed shot saw the ball beat a scrambling Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale. Lacazette then missed Arsenal's best chance after the break, shooting over. Jota met Trent Alexander-Arnold's pass and managed to loft a precise finish over Ramsdale with 13 minutes left. Arsenal had Thomas Partey sent off late on.

Context Why does it matter?

Liverpool took their chances through Jota, who Jurgen Klopp described as turning into a world-class striker.

The Reds were without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane but that didn't hamper them one bit.

This was a clinical performance and Liverpool now have a chance of winning the League Cup by beating familiar foes Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Arsenal weren't up to the mark and faltered.

League Cup 13th League Cup final for the Reds

(Photo credit: Twitter/@LFC)

Liverpool's victory sees them qualify for the League Cup final for the 13th time. This is the most of any team in the competition's history. The Reds have won the trophy eight times (joint-record), besides being runners-up on four occasions. They won the trophy last in 2011-12. They beat Cardiff City 3-2 on penalties after the match ended 2-2 after extra-time.

Jota Notable feats achieved by Diogo Jota

Jota has played only two games at the Emirates Stadium for Liverpool. However, he is already the Reds' leading scorer at the stadium with four goals. Diogo Jota has scored five goals in his last four games against Arsenal in all competitions. Jota has netted 14 goals in 27 appearances for Liverpool this season. He has 27 goals in total for the Reds.