Australian Open: Victoria Azarenka overcomes Elina Svitolina, reaches last 16

Jan 21, 2022

Victoria Azarenka beats Elina Svitolina 6-0, 6-2

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus has become the first player to reach the Round of 16 at the ongoing Australian Open. The two-time Australian Open champion overcame 15th seed Elina Svitolina 6-0, 6-2. Azarenka, who came into the match with a 4-0 record against Svitolina, won in over an hour. Later, eighth seed Paula Badosa defeated Marta Kostyuk to enter the last 16.

Context Why does it matter?

Azarenka has reached the fourth round at the Australian Open for the first time since 2016 when she made the quarter-finals.

Between 2009 and 2016, Azarenka reached this stage in Melbourne for eight consecutive years.

The 32-year-old won this Grand Slam in 2012 and 2013.

Notably, Azarenka last played the final of any Grand Slam in 2020 (US Open).

Information An impressive performance against a Top 20 player

Azarenka played her first match against a Top 20 player at the Australian Open since the 2016 edition. She lost to seventh seed Angelique Kerber in the quarter-final in 2016. The German handed Azarenka a straight-set defeat (6-3, 7-5).

Stats A look at the stats

Azarenka won a total of 59 points and 17 winners in the match. She fired four aces as compared to Svitolina's one. The former won three return winners. She won 49% of receiving points (19/39) and 92% of net points (11/12). Svitolina (3) recorded more double faults than Azarenka (1). The latter smashed the fastest serve of the match (181 KPH).

H2H Azarenka improves to a 5-0 record against Svitolina

Azarenka has improved to a 5-0 record against Svitolina. She earlier beat the Ukrainian 6-2, 6-4 in Doha (quarter-final) last year. In 2019, Azarenka outlasted her in Rome (Round of 32). She won twice against Svitolina in 2015. In Toronto, Azarenka earned a straight-set win (Round of 64), while Svitolina made her work in Doha despite losing (Round of 16).

Clash Azarenka set to face Krejcikova

Azarenka will next face Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova. The 26-year-old claimed a terrific comeback win against Jelena Ostapenko in the third round. She lost the first set 2-6 before winning the next two 6-4 and 6-4. Notably, Azarenka won the only match between her and Krejcikova on the WTA Tour in 2020. She won 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 in Ostrava.

Badosa Paula Badosa beats Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk

Among others, eighth seed Paula Badosa beat Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk despite losing a set. The former won 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to reach the fourth round at the Australian Open for the first time. Badosa was leading at 6-2, 4-2 before Kostyuk bounced back. However, she kept her nerves and sailed through the third set. Badosa won after two hours and 19 minutes.