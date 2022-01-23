Sports

Premier League, Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1: Records broken

Jan 23, 2022

Liverpool beat Palace 3-1 (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Liverpool overcame Crystal Palace 3-1 in a crucial Premier League encounter on Sunday at Selhurst Park. The Reds went 2-0 up at half-time with goals from Virgil van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Palace pulled one goal back through Odsonne Edouard before Fabinho scored the third late on to help Liverpool clinch three valuable points. Liverpool have reduced Manchester City's lead to nine points.

Context Why does it matter?

Liverpool will be pleased with the three points. They needed the same to keep the pressure on Man City.

This was another good performance from the Reds, who are without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

For Palace, they squandered several chances and could have had more than a defeat.

They will need to be more prolific in the final third.

CRYLIV How did the match pan out?

VVD handed Liverpool the perfect start, thumping in a header from an Andrew Robertson corner after having been left unmarked. Oxlade-Chamberlain got the second after converting Robertson's cross, who was left with acres of space. Edouard kept Palace in the tie, scoring in the 53rd minute. However. Liverpool got a penalty awarded after a lengthy VAR check. Fabinho converted from the spot.

Points Liverpool race to 48 points

(Photo credit: Twitter/@LFC)

Liverpool have played 22 matches this season, winning 14, drawing six, and losing two. They have forwarded 58 goals now (highest), besides conceding 19. The Reds have 48 points and trail City (57). Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are placed 13th, having collected 24 points from 22 games. This was their eighth defeat in the Premier League 2021-22 season.

Do you know? Liverpool script this record

As per Opta, have won each of their last 10 Premier League games against Palace. This run started in August 2017, equaling their longest ever winning run against a specific side in the competition - 10 versus Bolton (2007-2011) and Wolves (2011 - present).

Feats Notable feats achieved in the match

(Photo credit: Twitter/@LFC)

Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have now made the joint-most assists by defenders in the Premier League since the start of 2017-18 (43 each). Overall, Robertson has made 47 Premier League assists. Liverpool have won 10 consecutive Premier League games against Crystal Palace by an aggregate score of 30-6. The Reds have also won each of their last seven games at Selhurst Park.

Results Arsenal and Leicester drop points

(Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Arsenal spurned several chances to be held 0-0 by Burnley. The draw leaves Arsenal at sixth, two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. Meanwhile, a late Danny Welbeck goal helped Brighton hold Leicester City 1-1. Patson Daka had scored for Leicester right after half-time. Leicester are 10th, having claimed 26 points from 20 games. Brighton drew their third successive game and are ninth (30 points).

Information Edouard registers these feats

Edouard has now been involved in six goals in his last three games at Selhurst Park (G3 A3). As per Squawka Football, Edouard is the first Palace player to score against Liverpool since Wilfried Zaha in November 2019.