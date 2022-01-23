Sports

Unique records held in the Premier League

Jan 23, 2022

The Premier League was founded in 1992 and preceded by the Football League First Division. Much like other European competitions, the league comprises 20 teams. The inaugural edition of the tournament started with 22 teams. Manchester United (13 titles) are the most successful side. Arsene Wenger (22 years) holds the record for longest-serving manager. We decode the unique records held in the Premier League.

Stats Ryan Giggs: The Manchester United legend

With 13 Premier League medals under his belt, Manchester United superstar Ryan Giggs is the most decorated player in the history of the league. He is also the only player to play in the first 22 seasons of the league. Overall, he played 632 Premier League games, second-most, after Gareth Barry (653). He also holds the record for most assists (162) in the competition.

Stats Most consecutive PL appearances and most clubs played for

Marcus Bent holds the record for representing the maximum number of PL teams. He has represented eight different teams - Crystal Palace, Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town, Leicester City, Everton, Charlton Athletic, Wigan Athletic, and Wolverhampton Wanderers - in the competition from 1997-98 to 2010-11. Brad Friedel holds the record for most successive PL appearances - 310 from August 14, 2004, to October 7, 2012.

Goals Most goals, oldest and youngest goal scorers

Alan Shearer holds the record for most PL goals (260). Sergio Aguero holds the record for most goals for a single club (184, Manchester City). Teddy Sheringham (40 years) is the oldest goal-scorer. He achieved the feat in 2006 for West Ham United versus Portsmouth. James Vaughan (16 years) is the youngest goal-scorer. He recorded the feat in 2005 for Everton against Crystal Palace.

Stats Most consecutive goals in Premier League

Jamie Vardy holds the record for scoring in most consecutive matches (11). Sadio Mane holds the record for netting the most goals in successive PL games against one club (Crystal Palace). Craig Bellamy owns the record for scoring for the most number of teams in PL (7). The teams are - Coventry City, Newcastle, Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool, West Ham, Manchester City, and Cardiff City.

Records Kane has scored most goals in a calendar year

Andrew Cole (Newcastle United) and Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers) hold the record for most goals in a season - 34. Mohamed Salah owns the record for most goals in a 38-match season - 32. Tottenham's Harry Kane holds the record for most goals in a calendar year - 39 (2017). Kevin Phillips holds the record for most goals in debut season - 30 (Sunderland).

Hat-tricks Unique hat-trick records in the PL

Eric Cantona scored the first PL hat-trick in 1992 for Leeds United against Tottenham. Sadio Mane netted the fastest PL hat-trick in 2015 for Southampton versus Aston Villa. He took just 2 minutes and 56 seconds to achieve the feat. Sergio Aguero holds the record for scoring most hat-tricks in PL. He has netted 12 hat-tricks for Manchester City in the Premier League.

Teams Premier League records by teams

United hold the record for most consecutive title wins - three (twice). Two teams have recorded 32 wins (most) in PL. Man City twice in 2017/18 and 2018/19. Liverpool once in 2019/20. City and Liverpool share the record for most consecutive PL wins - 18. In 2017/18, City won the most PL points (100) and in 2007/08 Derby County recorded the fewest points (11).