This Earth-sized exoplanet will meet a fiery death soon

Astronomers have discovered an Earth-sized exoplanet, TOI-2431 b, on a death spiral. The planet orbits its star in just five hours and 22 minutes, making it an exoplanet with one of the shortest orbit periods ever detected. It is likely tidally locked with a surface temperature exceeding 1,700 degree Celsius. The intense heat has probably turned TOI-2431 b into a lava world and stripped away its atmosphere over time.

Planetary profile A unique exoplanet with an unusual shape TOI-2431 b is a unique exoplanet, weighing 6.2 times more than Earth but only 1.5 times its size. This suggests it may have been larger in the past but was stripped down to its rocky core by intense stellar radiation over time. The parent star's strong gravitational pull has also deformed TOI-2431 b.

Research potential It can help us in atmospheric studies Despite its inhospitable nature, TOI-2431 b could be a valuable resource for atmospheric studies. The planet's high Emission Spectroscopy Metric (ESM) of 27 makes it an excellent candidate for atmospheric phase-curve analysis. This technique involves creating a graph of light from an object across multiple wavelengths to identify the chemical elements and molecules present in its atmosphere.