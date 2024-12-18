How and when to watch 2024's final meteor shower
The annual Ursid meteor shower will peak on December 21-22, offering a spectacular display for stargazers across India. The celestial event coincides with the winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere. Although it produces fewer meteors than the Geminids, the Ursids are still expected to light up the sky with bright fireballs.
Viewing details and timing of the meteor shower
The Ursid meteor shower will be most visible between 12:00am and 5:00am IST, with peak viewing time just before dawn on December 22. The shower will be active from December 17 to 26, but peak activity is expected on December 21-22 with about 10 meteors per hour. For optimal viewing, a location with minimal light pollution is recommended. Despite the moon being illuminated between 52-62%, viewers can still expect to see around five to 10 meteors per hour.
The origin of the Ursid meteor shower
The Ursids happen as Earth passes through debris from Comet 8P/Tuttle, which orbits the Sun once every 13 years. When these particles enter Earth's atmosphere, they burn brightly, resulting in 'shooting stars.' Darren Baskill, an astronomy lecturer at the University of Sussex explains, "As the Earth orbits around the solar system at 70,000 miles per hour, it ploughs through this dust, which we see briefly glow as it is swept up and burnt by the friction of our atmosphere."
Tips to enjoy the celestial spectacle
To fully enjoy this celestial event, it is advised to select a dark, open place away from city lights. Dressing warmly and taking blankets for extra comfort can make the experience better. Letting your eyes adjust to the darkness for 15-20 minutes before viewing is also advised. The Ursid meteor shower will be the last celestial spectacle of 2024, promising an unforgettable experience for stargazers in India.