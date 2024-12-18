Summarize Simplifying... In short Get ready for a celestial spectacle as the Ursid meteor shower lights up the night sky from December 17 to 26, peaking on December 21-22.

By Mudit Dube 04:32 pm Dec 18, 2024

What's the story The annual Ursid meteor shower will peak on December 21-22, offering a spectacular display for stargazers across India. The celestial event coincides with the winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere. Although it produces fewer meteors than the Geminids, the Ursids are still expected to light up the sky with bright fireballs.

Observation tips

Viewing details and timing of the meteor shower

The Ursid meteor shower will be most visible between 12:00am and 5:00am IST, with peak viewing time just before dawn on December 22. The shower will be active from December 17 to 26, but peak activity is expected on December 21-22 with about 10 meteors per hour. For optimal viewing, a location with minimal light pollution is recommended. Despite the moon being illuminated between 52-62%, viewers can still expect to see around five to 10 meteors per hour.

Celestial phenomenon

The origin of the Ursid meteor shower

The Ursids happen as Earth passes through debris from Comet 8P/Tuttle, which orbits the Sun once every 13 years. When these particles enter Earth's atmosphere, they burn brightly, resulting in 'shooting stars.' Darren Baskill, an astronomy lecturer at the University of Sussex explains, "As the Earth orbits around the solar system at 70,000 miles per hour, it ploughs through this dust, which we see briefly glow as it is swept up and burnt by the friction of our atmosphere."

Viewing advice

Tips to enjoy the celestial spectacle

To fully enjoy this celestial event, it is advised to select a dark, open place away from city lights. Dressing warmly and taking blankets for extra comfort can make the experience better. Letting your eyes adjust to the darkness for 15-20 minutes before viewing is also advised. The Ursid meteor shower will be the last celestial spectacle of 2024, promising an unforgettable experience for stargazers in India.