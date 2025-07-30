Mhatre to lead India U-19 team in Australia; Suryavanshi picked

Ayush Mhatre has been named the captain of the India Under-19 cricket team for their upcoming multi-format tour of Australia. The tour will begin on September 21 and include three Youth ODIs and two multi-day matches. The squad also features prodigious 14-year-old batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who had an impressive outing during his recent England tour.

Captaincy record Mhatre's stellar performance in England Mhatre was the standout performer in the two-match Youth Test series during his last tour of England. He scored a whopping 340 runs in just four innings, which included two centuries and a half-century. Under his captaincy, India drew the Test series 0-0 and won the ODI series 3-2.

Young talent Sensational Vaibhav Suryavanshi included The inclusion of Suryavanshi, who was a sensation in the Youth ODI series in England, is another highlight of the squad. The 14-year-old scored a whopping 355 runs during the series and even broke the record for the fastest century in Youth ODIs. His performance has drawn comparisons with some of cricket's youngest stars.

Do you know? Mhatre and Suryavanshi shone in IPL 2025 Mahtre and Suryavanshi made their debuts in the Indian Premier League 2025 season for Chennai and Rajasthan respectively. In 7 matches, Mhatre managed 240 runs at 34.29. He hit one fifty. RR's Suryavanshi smashed the record for the youngest T20 centurion.

Vice-captain's role Vihaan Malhotra named vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra, who was a consistent contributor on the England tour, has been named as Mhatre's deputy. He scored 243 runs in ODIs and 277 runs in Tests during the last tour. His performance has further established him as a reliable all-format batter for the team.

Series outcome Successful tour of England for India U-19 team The India Under-19 team recently returned from a successful tour of England, winning the Youth ODIs 3-2. The two Youth Tests ended in draws. The top order of the junior team played a crucial role in clinching the ODI series, with a century from Suryavanshi and contributions from Malhotra helping them win the decisive fourth match in Worcester.