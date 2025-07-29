Best match figures for Indian bowlers at The Oval (Tests) 

Dominating the England batters, who toil in county cricket, requires special skills. However, several Indian bowlers have aced this challenge. Notably, The Oval is one such ground where India have prevailed with the ball time and again. On this note, have a look at the Indian bowlers with the best match figures at this venue ( Test cricket ).

#1 Bhagwath Chandrasekhar: 8/114 vs England, 1971 India claimed their first Test win at The Oval in 1971. Former wrist-spinner Bhagwath Chandrasekhar played a crucial role for India. The hosts were bowled out for 101 in the third innings, with Chandrasekhar taking 6/38. He claimed two wickets in his first outing as well to finish with match figures of 8/114 from 42.1 overs. India won that game by four wickets.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja: 7/258 vs England, 2018 Albeit in a losing cause, Ravindra Jadeja bowled two fine spells in the 2018 Oval Test against England. He troubled England's lower-order batters in the first innings to finish with 4/79. The left-arm spinner dismissed three more batters in his second outing (3/179). Despite his 7/258 from 77 overs, India lost by 118 runs.