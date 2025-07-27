WTC 2025-27: Decoding points table after drawn England-India 4th Test
What's the story
The fourth Test of the ongoing five-match series between England and India ended in a draw at Old Trafford, Manchester. Despite trailing by 311 runs after both teams' first innings, Indian batsmen staged a remarkable comeback on the last two days. They batted for 143 overs and scored 425/4 in their second innings to deny England an outright victory and maintain the series scoreline at 2-1 in favor of England.
Batting performance
India remain 4th on WTC table
Shubman Gill (103), Ravindra Jadeja (107*), and Washington Sundar (101*) all scored centuries in India's second innings. Their stellar performances helped India post a total of 425/4 before shaking hands with the opposition players. The result means that India remain fourth on the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table with 16 points from four matches at a PCT% of 33.33.
Current ranking
England see their PCT% drop
England, who remain third in the points table, saw their PCT% drop from 61.11 to 54.16 after the drawn match. The team has managed to secure 26 points from four matches with a PCT% of 54.17. Australia tops the WTC 2025-27 points table with an impressive PCT% of 100 after securing a 3-0 series win over the West Indies earlier this month.
Other contenders
Australia top the show, Sri Lanka are second
Australia top the standings with a 100% PCT with three matches won. Sri Lanka are second on the table with a PCT% of 66.67 after winning a two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home last month. The fifth and final Test of the ongoing series between India and England will be played at The Oval in London from July 31 to August 4. A win for India in this match could see them move up to third position.