WTC 2025-27: Decoding points table after drawn England-India 4th Test

The fourth Test of the ongoing five-match series between England and India ended in a draw at Old Trafford, Manchester. Despite trailing by 311 runs after both teams' first innings, Indian batsmen staged a remarkable comeback on the last two days. They batted for 143 overs and scored 425/4 in their second innings to deny England an outright victory and maintain the series scoreline at 2-1 in favor of England.

Batting performance India remain 4th on WTC table Shubman Gill (103), Ravindra Jadeja (107*), and Washington Sundar (101*) all scored centuries in India's second innings. Their stellar performances helped India post a total of 425/4 before shaking hands with the opposition players. The result means that India remain fourth on the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table with 16 points from four matches at a PCT% of 33.33.

Current ranking England see their PCT% drop England, who remain third in the points table, saw their PCT% drop from 61.11 to 54.16 after the drawn match. The team has managed to secure 26 points from four matches with a PCT% of 54.17. Australia tops the WTC 2025-27 points table with an impressive PCT% of 100 after securing a 3-0 series win over the West Indies earlier this month.