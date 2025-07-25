ICC mulls rule change for injury replacements following Pant's fracture 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering a rule change to allow like-for-like player replacements for serious external injuries. The move comes after India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant suffered a fracture on his right toe while batting on Day 1 of the fourth Test against England in Manchester. Pant returned to bat despite being in severe pain and was eventually dismissed by Jofra Archer after scoring 54 runs.

Rule limitations Current rules don't allow batting replacements Under the current ICC rules, substitute players are only allowed to field or keep wickets with umpire approval. They cannot bat or bowl. This has led to India relying on Pant despite his visible unfitness. India's backup options, such as Dhruv Jurel in the current series, can keep wickets but can't bat as a replacement under these existing regulations.

Possible change Decision expected in next cricket committee meeting The ICC is said to be mulling a provision for replacements in cases of serious external injuries, with a decision likely in the near future. "There is a chance that teams will get to bring in a replacement for serious external injuries. The matter is already under deliberation. A ratification is expected in the next ICC cricket committee meeting," an ICC source told Times of India.