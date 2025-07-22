India vs England, 4th Test: Weather & pitch report

The fourth Test of the five-match series between India and England will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, starting on July 23. It is a must-win game for the visitors as England own a 2-1 lead. Notably, India are chasing history as they are yet to win a Test match in Manchester. On this note, let's look at the pitch and weather report for the game.

Pitch dynamics A look at the pitch report Traditionally, the pitch at Old Trafford has offered a fair contest between batters and bowlers. This trend is expected to continue in the upcoming match. Batters can expect consistent bounce on the wicket during the first three days. The team batting first would look to post a score of at least 340-350 runs, considering that the average first innings score here is 331 runs. As per Cricbuzz, teams batting first have won 32 of the 86 Tests here (17 defeats).

Bowling strategies What to expect from the bowlers? Fast bowlers can expect some assistance from the pitch during the first three days, provided they hit their lines and lengths. However, as the match progresses, the wicket is likely to deteriorate and spinners could come into play. This could prompt India to stick with a combination of two spinners and at least three fast bowlers for this match.

Information Will rain impact the game? The weather forecast indicates a slight chance of rain on all five days of the match. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 19°C while the minimum temperature could go down to 13°C during this period.

Team adjustments England have named their XI England have announced their Playing XI for the game. The team sees the return of spinner Liam Dawson, who has replaced the injured Shoaib Bashir. That is the only change in England's XI from the third Test. England's Playing XI: Zak Crawley,⁠ ⁠Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, ⁠Harry Brook,⁠ ⁠Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicket-keeper), Liam Dawson, ⁠Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, and Jofra Archer.

India XI Will Anshul Kamboj debut for India? India are likely to make several changes due to fitness issues. Rishabh Pant is likely to play as a pure batter due to fitness concerns with Dhruv Jurel keeping the wickets. Uncapped pacer Anshul Kamboj can replaced the injured Akash Deep in the XI. India's Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan/Karun Nair, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

DYK Have India ever won a Test at Old Trafford? Between 1936 and 2014, India have played nine Tests at Old Trafford. They lost four of those games, with five Tests ending in draws (1936, 1946, 1971, 1982, and 1990). India's defeats at Old Trafford came in 1952, 1959, 1974, and 2014. Notably, India haven't played a Test in Manchester since their 2014 tour. Notably, Ravindra Jadeja is the only player in the current Indian squad who featured in the 2014 Manchester match.