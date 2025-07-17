How Ben Stokes has fared at Old Trafford in Tests
What's the story
After three thrilling matches, England and India are set to clash in the 4th Test at the iconic Old Trafford, Manchester, starting July 23. England will once again bank on skipper Ben Stokes, who shone with his long spells at Lord's. Stokes, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, has an exceptional record at Old Trafford. Have a look at his stats.
Stats
His Test stats at Old Trafford
Stokes has played eight Tests at Old Trafford so far. In 12 innings, he has racked up 579 runs at a remarkable average of 52.63. His tally includes two tons and three half-centuries. His centuries have come against South Africa (103 in 2022) and West Indies (176 in 2020). Stokes has also taken 11 wickets at 27.54 on this ground (BBM: 4/47).
Captaincy
Two matches as captain
Stokes has led England in two Tests at Old Trafford. In August 2022, the hosts beat South Africa by an innings and 85 runs. Stokes was adjudged the Player of the Match with 2/17, 103, and 2/30. The second match was during the 2023 Ashes. It was drawn after England scored 592 against Australia in the first innings.
Form
His form in ongoing series
Stokes is enjoying his rich vein of form in the ongoing Test series against India. He led England to a thrilling and dramatic 22-run victory over India at Lord's. Stokes endured a massive physical toll, bowling 44 overs in total. These are the third-most overs bowled by him in a Test, as per ESPNcricinfo. He also played impactful knocks across the two innings.
Career
A look at his illustrious career
Stokes has emerged as the most prolific pace-bowling all-rounder in modern-day cricket. Since making his debut in 2013, he has racked up 6,891 runs from 114 Tests at an average of 35.15. His tally includes 13 tons and 35 half-centuries. Time and again, Stokes has powered England to some memorable Test wins. He also owns 224 wickets at 32.02 (4 fifers).