How Ben Stokes has fared at Old Trafford in Tests

After three thrilling matches, England and India are set to clash in the 4th Test at the iconic Old Trafford, Manchester, starting July 23. England will once again bank on skipper Ben Stokes , who shone with his long spells at Lord's. Stokes, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, has an exceptional record at Old Trafford . Have a look at his stats.

Stats His Test stats at Old Trafford Stokes has played eight Tests at Old Trafford so far. In 12 innings, he has racked up 579 runs at a remarkable average of 52.63. His tally includes two tons and three half-centuries. His centuries have come against South Africa (103 in 2022) and West Indies (176 in 2020). Stokes has also taken 11 wickets at 27.54 on this ground (BBM: 4/47).

Captaincy Two matches as captain Stokes has led England in two Tests at Old Trafford. In August 2022, the hosts beat South Africa by an innings and 85 runs. Stokes was adjudged the Player of the Match with 2/17, 103, and 2/30. The second match was during the 2023 Ashes. It was drawn after England scored 592 against Australia in the first innings.

Form His form in ongoing series Stokes is enjoying his rich vein of form in the ongoing Test series against India. He led England to a thrilling and dramatic 22-run victory over India at Lord's. Stokes endured a massive physical toll, bowling 44 overs in total. These are the third-most overs bowled by him in a Test, as per ESPNcricinfo. He also played impactful knocks across the two innings.