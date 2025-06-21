Headingley Test: Ben Stokes, Josh Tongue claim four-fers vs India

India were folded for 471 in the 1st innings shortly after lunch on Day 2 in the first Test against England at Headingley. India resumed Day 2 on 359/3. Once Shubman Gill (147) departed (430/4), it helped England crawl their way back. India lost six more wickets for another 41 runs. For England, Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue finished strongly. Stokes was England's best bowler across 2 days as Tongue finished off the Indian innings.

Stokes Stokes shines for England Stokes picked two Indian wickets on Day 1. He dismissed KL Rahul, who chased a wide ball to be caught at the slip cordon. The England pacer then got Sai Sudharsan almost immediately with a harmless ball down the leg. On Day 2, Stokes dismissed the returning Karun Nair for a four-ball duck. Nair chased a wide ball and was caught at cover by Ollie Pope. Shardul Thakur also fell cheaply after chasing a wide delivery from Stokes and getting caught behind by Jamie Smith.

Bowling performance Stokes races to 217 Test wickets Stokes claimed 4/66 from 20 overs. He bowled six maidens. In 112 Test matches, Stokes has raced to 217 wickets at 31.86. This was his 9th four-wicket haul in Tests. In 22 matches versus India, Stokes has picked 44 scalps at 29.84, as per ESPNcricinfo. Playing his 50th Test on home soil, Stokes owns 110 scalps at 30. Interestingly, 49 of Stokes' Test scalps have come as a captain of England.