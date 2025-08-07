Will Shreyas Iyer return to T20I and Test cricket?

Shreyas Iyer , India's star middle-order batsman, is likely to make a comeback in the national squad for the upcoming T20 Asia Cup and West Indies Test series. The Times of India reported on Thursday that Iyer's name will be considered by selectors when they meet this month. The 30-year-old Mumbai-born cricketer has been in stellar form since joining Punjab Kings for ₹26.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Selection criteria Iyer's experience crucial for middle order The selectors are said to be considering Iyer's vast experience and skill, especially against spin-bowling. This is particularly important as India prepare for a home season with four Tests against West Indies and South Africa. "We need Iyer's class and experience in the middle order in all formats," a source told TOI. "It's something which we missed in England."

Credentials Iyer's last Test appearance was in February 2024 Iyer has played 14 Tests for India, scoring a century and five half-centuries. His Test debut was marked by his only ton. However, he hasn't featured in Tests since the 2024 England series at home. Despite being dropped from the Test and T20I squads, Iyer remained a key member of the ODI side. He was also India's highest run-scorer in 2025 Champions Trophy won by the Rohit Sharma-led side.

T20Is Iyer has over 1,100 runs in T20Is Notably, Iyer's last T20I appearance for India came in December 2023 during the Australia series. Iyer, who made his T20I debut against in November 2017, has since played 51 T20Is and scored over 1,100 runs with eight half-centuries. As mentioned, the Indian batter enjoyed a successful stint in IPL 2025, where he took Punjab Kings (PBKS) to the final. Although PBKS lost the final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Iyer scored 604 runs at a strike rate of 175.07.