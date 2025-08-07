BCCI kept out of RTI Act with amended Sports Bill 

The BCCI will not be brought under the provisions of the Right to Information (RTI) Act. This is due to a recent amendment to the National Sports Governance Bill, which was tabled in Lok Sabha on July 23. The Indian Express reported that a clause, which would have considered recognized sports organizations as public authorities under the RTI Act concerning their functions, duties, and powers, has been refined. Here are further details.

Resistance BCCI's stance on RTI Act Earlier, a provision in Clause 15(2) had stated that a recognized sports organization recognised by the National Sports Bill would be considered a "public authority" under the RTI Act with respect to its functions, duties, and powers. However, this clause has been amended to specify that only those organizations receiving government grants or assistance will be considered public authorities under the RTI Act.

Amendment New clause in amended Bill The amended Bill now has a new clause that says, "A recognized sports organization, receiving grants or any other financial assistance from the Central Government under sub-section (1) or from a State Government, shall be considered as a public authority under the Right to Information Act, 2005, with respect to utilization of such grants or any other financial assistance." This change specifies that only National Sports Federations (NSFs) receiving government aid will come under the RTI Act.

Compliance Other key takeaways from the Bill Despite the amendments, the BCCI will still be under the Bill and will have to form an Ethics Commission, an Athletes Committee, and implement the Safe Sports policy, a source told The Indian Express. The board can also be questioned if any government assistance is involved in their operations. The amendment has also added Societies Registration Act as one of the criteria for recognition of an NSF.