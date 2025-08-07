This is why Brydon Carse will miss The Hundred 2025

England fast bowler Brydon Carse has been rested for The Hundred 2025, following consultations with the England medical staff. He will be replaced by Lancashire's Mitchell Stanley in the Northern Superchargers squad. "At the end of a long series against India and following consultation with the medical staff, I am sadly not able to play for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred this year," Carse said.

Workload management Heavy bowling workload in India series The Durham pacer had a heavy bowling workload in the recently-concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India, bowling 155 overs across four Tests. He was rested for the last Test at The Oval. This decision comes as part of a strategy to manage his workload ahead of a busy cricket calendar for England, including an upcoming white-ball series against South Africa and tours to Ireland and New Zealand.

Injury update Foot injury setback at start of 2025 Carse had suffered a foot injury at the start of 2025 during England's white-ball tour of India. He was ruled out of the subsequent Champions Trophy and missed three months due to the injury. Despite these setbacks, Carse is looking forward to watching The Hundred from the sidelines this year and hopes to represent his team again in future tournaments.