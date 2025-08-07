Sam Konstas included in Australia A squad for India tour

Cricket Australia has announced a 14-member squad for 2 four-day and 3 ODI matches against India A scheduled in September-October this year. Star opener Sam Konstas, who made his debut in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India in December last year, has been included in the squad. The four-day squad features Konstas, who had a moderate West Indies series. Here are further details.

Career challenges Konstas's poor run in Tests Despite a promising start, Konstas has struggled to make an impact in his five Test matches so far. He scored just 50 runs in six innings against West Indies, averaging a mere 8.33. This is the lowest series average for an Australian opener in the 21st century, surpassing David Warner's 2019 Ashes record. Only four other Australian batters have scored fewer runs in six innings as an opener in a Test series.

Team strategy Failures in WI series Konstas scored 3 and 5 in the series opener in Bridgetown before managing 25 and 0 in the St George's game. He struggled with the pink ball in Kingston (17 and 0). Notably, Warner (9.50 in Ashes 2019) and Marcus Harris (9.66 in Ashes 2019) are the only other Aussie openers to clock a sub-10 average after batting at least six times in a Test series since 2000.

Information Notable debut at MCG As mentioned, Konstas made a stunning debut in the 2024 Boxing Day Test against India at the MCG. He scored a brisk 60 off 65 balls in his maiden outing as he brilliantly tackled the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

