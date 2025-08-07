LOADING...
Sam Konstas included in Australia A squad for India tour
Sam Konstas included in Australia A squad for India tour
Sam Konstas has been named in the 14-man red-ball squad

By Parth Dhall
Aug 07, 2025
12:56 pm
Cricket Australia has announced a 14-member squad for 2 four-day and 3 ODI matches against India A scheduled in September-October this year. Star opener Sam Konstas, who made his debut in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India in December last year, has been included in the squad. The four-day squad features Konstas, who had a moderate West Indies series. Here are further details.

Konstas's poor run in Tests

Despite a promising start, Konstas has struggled to make an impact in his five Test matches so far. He scored just 50 runs in six innings against West Indies, averaging a mere 8.33. This is the lowest series average for an Australian opener in the 21st century, surpassing David Warner's 2019 Ashes record. Only four other Australian batters have scored fewer runs in six innings as an opener in a Test series.

Failures in WI series

Konstas scored 3 and 5 in the series opener in Bridgetown before managing 25 and 0 in the St George's game. He struggled with the pink ball in Kingston (17 and 0). Notably, Warner (9.50 in Ashes 2019) and Marcus Harris (9.66 in Ashes 2019) are the only other Aussie openers to clock a sub-10 average after batting at least six times in a Test series since 2000.

Notable debut at MCG

As mentioned, Konstas made a stunning debut in the 2024 Boxing Day Test against India at the MCG. He scored a brisk 60 off 65 balls in his maiden outing as he brilliantly tackled the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Have a look at the squads

Australia's 2027 Test tour to India

Australia A and India A will square off in 2 four-day and 3 ODI matches in in September this year. The red-ball performance will be pivotal for players targeting Australia's 2027 Test tour to India.