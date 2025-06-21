Karun Nair dismissed for 4-ball duck on Test return

Nair started by a comfortable defense of Shoaib Bashir's bowling. He faced Stokes next and the first ball was almost defended back onto his own stumps. The third ball was sprayed down the leg. The 4th delivery Nair faced saw him chase a full outswinging delivery wide of off stump. Ollie Pope completed a brilliant catch.

Record gap

Longest breaks between 2 Test matches for Indians

Nair's last Test was against Australia in Dharamshala back in 2017. As per Sportstar, Nair's gap of 8 years and 84 days is now the 10th longest in Indian cricket history. The record for the longest break between two Test matches is held by Lala Amarnath, who had a gap of 12 years and 129 days between his third and fourth Tests from 1934 to 1946. Jaydev Unadkat holds the third spot with a gap of 12 years and two days between his first and second Tests, behind Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi.