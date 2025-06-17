England-India Test series as commercially important as Ashes: ECB CEO
What's the story
Richard Gould, the CEO of England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), has said that a Test series against India is as commercially important as the iconic Ashes.
His statement comes ahead of India's upcoming tour of England for a multi-format series.
The tour will see both men's and women's teams in action, along with an A-team and age-group sides.
Here are further details.
Commercial significance
Gould talks about commercial significance
Gould acknowledged the commercial importance of a Test series against Team India, saying "certainly, in terms of commercial importance."
He also noted that most tickets for the impending series were already sold before the end of last year.
This is a testament to India's drawing power in world cricket and its ability to attract fans even before the actual event.
Information
Another five-match Test series in future?
The ECB is considering the possibility of hosting a five-Test series against another team in the 2027-31 Future Tours Programme. South Africa, after their recent ICC World Test Championship victory over Australia, are the most likely candidates.
Test cricket revival
'Test cricket is doing quite a resurgence'
Gould expressed optimism about the revival of Test cricket, especially after India's recent five-Test series in Australia.
He said, "There's been lots of discussion about short formats, but Test cricket is doing quite a resurgence in its own way."
Gould also shared his thoughts on the World Test Championship, saying "The WTC, for us, is not the be-all and end-all."
He emphasized that while they enjoy Ashes and India series, these events are financially important to sustain cricket in England.
Security concerns
Political tensions and impact on England-India series
Gould acknowledged the strong ties between the ECB and BCCI, especially during bilateral series.
He also spoke about the recent cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan that tested the same.
"It is something that is constantly at the forefront of our mind," Gould said about these precautionary measures.
Speaking on the impending series, he added, "Additional provisions have been made ready, just to provide the confidence and the comfort that everybody requires... We plan for all eventualities."