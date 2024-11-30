Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Christchurch Test, Brook's aggressive batting style, scoring 171 runs, helped England surpass New Zealand's first innings total.

Despite several missed catches by the Kiwis, Brook's hard-hitting strategy resulted in 18 boundaries.

Despite several missed catches by the Kiwis, Brook's hard-hitting strategy resulted in 18 boundaries.

With a total of 500 runs from three matches against New Zealand, Brook credits his success to playing the ball and using the pitch's pace and bounce.

Brook scored 171 runs (Image Source: X/@englandcricket)

Christchurch Test: Brook feels his hard hitting bailed him out

What's the story England's Harry Brook has credited his aggressive batting style for his phenomenal 171-run innings in the ongoing Test match against New Zealand. The Yorkshire batsman admitted that luck had a big hand in his seventh Test century. Although the Kiwis dropped him five times, Brook made the most of it to guide England to a formidable total of 499 runs. Brook was dropped when he was on 18, 41, 70, 106 and 147 respectively. Here's more.

Brook's partnership with Stokes propels England past NZ

Brook resumed the third day of the Test match on an unbeaten score of 132. He added another 39 runs off just 34 deliveries, with his captain Ben Stokes. Their crucial sixth-wicket stand helped England cross New Zealand's first innings total of 348 runs. The partnership was finally broken at 159 when Brook was caught behind by Tom Blundell off Matt Henry's delivery.

Brook's aggressive batting style challenges NZ fielders

Brook's aggressive batting proved a challenge for New Zealand's fielders, who missed as many as eight chances. The Kiwis dropped Brook four times on Friday and once more on Saturday morning. Despite the missed chances, Brook kept hitting the ball hard, which resulted in most of his 18 boundaries (4s: 15, 6s: 3). He admitted his first drop was especially difficult to catch because of the force he hit it with.

Brook credits his hard hitting

Speaking to the media after the day's play, Brook said, "That first drop, especially, I'm not sure many people are catching that to be honest," Brook said. "I hit that very hard." "I do throw my hands at it quite hard sometimes and it is going to be a good catch if you catch one at gully there, especially with the viewing. Just go out there and watch the ball and try and hit it really."

Brook averages 100 versus New Zealand

As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook's 171 takes him to a tally of 500 runs from three matches (5 innings) at 100. This was his 2nd Test ton against New Zealand. He also owns two fifties. Brook's strike rate is 101.01 against NZ. Brook's scores versus NZ: 89 & 54 - Mount Maunganui, 2023; 186 & 0 - Wellington 2023; 171 - Christchurch, 2024.

Brook on his brilliant returns against New Zealand

On his exceptional returns against New Zealand, Brook said, "I just think I've gone out there and just tried to play the ball, really. "The pitches have been fairly good with a bit of pace and bounce, and if you get it past the infield most of the time it's four. I've tried to use the pace, ride the bounce and had quite a bit of luck in there this week," the aggressive batter added.