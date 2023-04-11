Lifestyle

Can your dog become an alcoholic? Possibly.

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 11, 2023, 06:54 pm 2 min read

If your dogs ingests alcohol somehow, rush to the vet

The idea of dogs drinking alcohol may seem far-fetched, but it is a reality that can't be ignored. Coco, a two-year-old cross Labrador in Plymouth, United Kingdom (UK), has become the first known canine to be treated for alcohol addiction after developing a dependency on the substance. This raises an important question: can dogs become alcoholics? Read on as we explore this section.

The rare case of Coco

Following their owner's death, two dogs, including Coco, a two-year-old Labrador cross, were taken to the Woodside Animal Welfare Trust in Plympton, UK. Both dogs required emergency care as they were experiencing fits upon arrival. Despite the staff's efforts, Coco's companion passed away, while Coco began the road to recovery after receiving treatment for alcohol withdrawal.

Is alcohol bad for dogs?

Kapil Patwardhan, certified family dog mediator and founder at Floof, warns, "It's something which shouldn't be given at all (to dogs) for health reasons." Alcohol is extremely dangerous for dogs and should be kept well out of their reach. Even small amounts of alcoholic drinks can cause severe poisoning in dogs. Therefore, it's crucial for dog owners to be vigilant in this regard.

Clinical signs of alcohol poisoning in dogs

Alcohol poisoning can have serious consequences for dogs and can appear within minutes of ingestion. The severity of the poisoning depends on the amount of alcohol consumed. A dog's stomach may become irritated, leading to vomiting. Excessive vomiting can cause dehydration and increase the risk of aspiration. Eye irritation may also occur if an alcoholic beverage is splashed into their eyes.

How to seek treatment if your dog ingests alcohol?

Patwardhan advises dog owners to immediately seek veterinary care if they suspect their pets have consumed alcohol and are displaying signs of poisoning. The emergency vet clinic may induce vomiting to remove the toxins while adjusting body temperature, ventilation, and keeping the dog hydrated can help in recovery. Patwardhan adds, "If your regular vet is unavailable, know that 24-hour vet clinics are available."

The bottom line

While it is rare for dogs to develop a dependency on liquor, it is still possible. It is important to note that alcohol is highly toxic to dogs and can cause severe health problems or even death. In some cases, dogs may develop a taste for alcohol and seek it out, leading to dependency, as in the case of Coco.