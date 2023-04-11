Lifestyle

Traveling to Serbia? Never do these things

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 11, 2023, 05:23 pm 3 min read

It's best to avoid topics like politics, religion and Kosovo

Serbia still suffers from a negative reputation related to safety and security, often because of the historical events that have influenced people's perceptions of the country. However, Serbia is a beautiful country to visit, and like any other country, it too has its own set of cultural norms that you as a visitor need to keep in mind to have a hassle-free experience.

Don't talk about Kosovo

Serbia does not recognize Kosovo as an independent country. It can be a divisive topic among Serbians. It is best to refer to Kosovo as a "region" or "territory" when speaking with locals in Serbia. If you do choose to discuss Kosovo with locals, it is important to listen to their perspectives and be open-minded to different opinions.

Don't eat the last serving of a meal

In Serbia, it is considered polite to leave a small portion of food on your plate to indicate that you have had enough. Doing otherwise would suggest that your host did not provide you with enough food. If you are offered a serving of food, it is polite to ask if anyone else would like it before taking it for yourself.

Don't consider water being poured on you unusual

In Serbian culture, it is believed that spilling water behind someone as they leave their home on a journey, exam, interview, or for any auspicious work is considered to bring good luck. The water is believed to wash away the negative energy that may be following them. Though, sometimes by accident, the water seems to end up on the person rather than behind them.

PDAs are not encouraged, especially same-sex PDAs

Serbia is quite conservative, and public displays of affection, including same-sex displays of affection, are generally not well-tolerated. While Serbia has made some progress in LGBTQ+ rights in recent years, there is still a significant amount of social stigma and discrimination toward the LGBTQ+ community. If you are part of the LGBTQ+ community, it is important to exercise caution when expressing affection in public.

Don't drink too much Rakija

Rakija is a traditional liquor made from distilled fruit, typically plums, grapes, or apricots. While it is a popular drink in Serbia and an important part of local culture, it is also a very strong drink with a high alcohol content. Drink it responsibly and in moderation as doing otherwise, you might end up making a spectacle of yourself in front of others.