Bryan Mbeumo set for Manchester United debut against Everton

Bryan Mbeumo is all set to make his Manchester United debut against Everton. The game will be the last of the three-match Premier League Summer Series. The match is set to start at 2:30am IST on August 3. Mbeumo, along with Matheus Cunha, was signed as part of a massive £130 million summer spending spree by United. However, his debut was delayed as he had to reach the same fitness levels as his new teammates after Brentford started pre-season training a week later.

Coach's anticipation Amorim excited to see Mbeumo play Man United boss Ruben Amorim confirmed that Mbeumo would play against Everton, saying, "He is going to play." The United head coach added his excitement about the new signing by saying, "I'm really excited to see him play and what he can give to our team." Meanwhile, Cunha has already made a couple of appearances already and fans will now be excited to see Mbeumo.

Budget management United's summer spending explained As per a report in BBC, United sources have cited several reasons for their continued spending, including Marcus Rashford's loan move to Barcelona. His £325,000-a-week salary is fully covered by the Catalan club. Other factors include activated sell-on clauses this summer and payment structures agreed with Wolves and Brentford over Cunha and Mbeumo's transfers. Despite ongoing efforts to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, recent reports from Slovenia suggest he is leaning toward a move to Newcastle. Notably, the Magpies have made a formal €75m offer for Sesko.

Squad challenges Onana's injury update Even with a potential Sesko signing, the goalkeeper position remains a key concern for Amorim. Andre Onana is likely to remain his first choice despite hamstring injury concerns. The Cameroon international has been working hard on his fitness in the US after suffering a hamstring injury on the second day of pre-season training. He may not feature against Everton but could play some part in their final friendly against Fiorentina at Old Trafford on August 9.