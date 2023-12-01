Premier League: Everton make a formal appeal over 10-point deduction

1/6

Sports 3 min read

Premier League: Everton make a formal appeal over 10-point deduction

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:14 pm Dec 01, 202307:14 pm

Everton are in the relegation zone after 10-point deduction in the Premier League (Photo credit: X/@Everton)

Everton have submitted a formal appeal against the independent commission's deduction of 10 points in the Premier League. The Toffees were sanctioned on November 17 for a breach of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. While they had 14 days to submit an appeal, they have exercised that option. Before the points deduction, Everton were 14th in the Premier League standings.

2/6

Everton admitted the breach during the five-day hearing

According to the Premier League, the Toffees have admitted that there was a breach of the league's Profitability and Sustainability Rules for the period ending season 2021-22 but the extent of the breach remained in dispute as stated in the PL's statement. The commission determined that Everton's PSR calculation for the period was a loss of £124.5m, which exceeded the permitted PSR of £105m.

3/6

Everton were shocked and disappointed by the decision

Everton released a statement following their 10-point deduction in the Premier League where they mentioned that they were shocked and disappointed by the decision. "Both the harshness and severity of the sanction imposed are neither a fair nor a reasonable reflection of the evidence submitted," said the club. They mentioned their intention to appeal against the decision.

4/6

Heaviest punishment in the Premier League history

Only on three or two occasions before this Premier League has docked points from a team. Firstly it was Middlesbrough, who were docked three points for failing to fulfill a fixture against Blackburn Rovers in the 1995-96 season. While Portsmouth saw nine points get deducted after entering administration in March 2010. So Everton will be the third club to get points deducted.

5/6

Overspending became Everton's reason for 10-point deduction

The commission highlighted that Everton's on-field issues saw them overspend on new players in an attempt to bring back their lost legacy. However, they weren't able to sell their existing players to free up funds. They also finished way below expectations in the points table. Everton's 16th-place finish in the 2021-22 season caused an expected loss of income of around £21m.

6/6

Everton are second-last in the 2023-24 Premier League standings

Sean Dyche's men have won four out of 13 games in the 2023-24 Premier League. They have also suffered seven defeats and registered two draws. Following their 10-point deduction, the Toffees are second-last in the PL points table with four points. A point more than the wooden spooners, Burnley FC. Everton were 14th in the standings before the sanction was imposed on them.