Decoding the fastest goal-scorers in UEFA Champions League history

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:18 am Nov 14, 2023

Bayern midfielder Roy Makaay scored the fastest goal in the UCL (Photo credit: X/@ChampionsLeague)

The UEFA Champions League is one of the most prestigious club competitions. The tournament over the years has seen some sensational moments of highs and lows. Often, early goals set the tempo and help teams take an advantage, calming down nerves and the Champions League has witnessed some solid goals upfront. Therefore, we decode the fastest goals in the competition.

21.06 seconds - Clarence Seedorf (AC Milan)

AC Milan's box-to-box midfielder Clarence Seedorf scored within 21.06 seconds in their UEFA Champions League clash against Schalke FC. Seedorf exchanged a couple of passes with Kakhaber Kaladze and Kaka before the Dutchman unleashed a long-range effort which landed right into Schalke's net. Seedorf is the only player to win the Champions League with three different clubs (Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan).

20.12 seconds - Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus)

It was a crucial clash between Juventus and Manchester United in 1997 UCL. It was a dream start for Juventus as their all-time highest goal-scorer Alessandro Del Piero scored a goal within 20.12 seconds. Del Piero made a fantastic move as United's goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel fell flat with a brilliant dummy before slotting it past the Danish custodian. Eventually, United won the match 3-2.

20.07 seconds - Gilberto Silva (Arsenal)

Brazilian midfielder Gilberto Silva was hailed for his performances at Arsenal as he was a vital cog in Arsene Wenger's historic 'Invincibles' season. But he also scored a goal within 20.07 seconds against PSV Eindhoven in the 2002-03 UCL. Freddie Ljungberg started the move by playing it to Thierry Henry. He dribbled past a defender in the box before passing it to Silva.

10.96 seconds - Jonas (Valencia CF)

The second-fastest goal in the Champions League came from Valencia's Jonas when he scored against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2011-12 UCL campaign. The Brazilian scored in only 10.96 seconds and the Leverkusen players were stunned when the ball went in. Leverkusen players exchanged four passes before Bernd Leno played a careless pass straight to Jonas, who was charging in. Jonas simply slammed it home.

10.12 seconds - Roy Makaay (Bayern Munich)

Bayern Munich midfielder Roy Makaay created history in the UCL in March 2007 when he scored the fastest goal in the competition. He took just 10.12 seconds to find the net against Real Madrid. Bayern entered the second leg with a 2-3 deficit and needed a quick start and Makaay provided exactly that. A mistake from Roberto Carlos started the counter for Bayern.