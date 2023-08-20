Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech joins Galatasaray: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 20, 2023 | 01:23 pm 3 min read

Hakim Ziyech has scored 14 goals for Chelsea in 107 appearances (Photo creditl: Twitter/@Galatasaray)

Turkish outfit Galatasaray have signed Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech. The Moroccan ended his three-year stay at Stamford Bridge as he joined the club in 2020 from Ajax. Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr were interested in Ziyech but the 30-year-old failed a medical and the deal collapsed. Ziyech will instantly replace Nicolo Zaniolo, who has left the Turkish outfit to join Aston Villa. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Ziyech couldn't manage to fulfill the expectations with which Chelsea signed him back in 2020 for €40 million. He featured in 107 appearances for the Blues in these three years and has won three trophies with the club which includes the Champions League. He was surplus to requirements for manager Mauricio Pochettino, therefore moving to Turkey suited all parties.

A look at his career stats

Ziyech started his career at Dutch outfit Heerenveen's youth academy. He gradually made it to the senior team featuring in 46 matches while netting 13 times. He then moved to Twente, where he played 76 matches and scored 34 goals. The winger joined Ajax in 2016 and made 165 appearances scoring 50 goals. He has netted 14 times for Chelsea in 107 appearances.

Breaking down Ziyech's numbers in the 2022-23 Premier League season

The 30-year-old winger played 18 matches in the 202-23 Premier League as he provided three assists and created 15 chances. As per Opta, Ziyech completed 232 out of 316 attempted passes, clocking 73.42% passing accuracy. The Moroccan won 48 ground duels, completed 14 take-ons and made 20 tackles. Out of his eight shots (excluding blocks), only three attempts were on target.

A look at his Chelsea stats

Ziyech played 64 Premier League matches, netting six goals and providing nine assists. He created 21 big chances and had a 34% shooting accuracy. Ziyech managed four goals in 12 FA Cup matches while going blank in five EFL Cup fixtures. He scored thrice in 23 Champions League clashes and his solitary strike came in the 2021 UEFA Super Cup.

A look at his trophy cabinet

The 30-year-old opened his account with the 2018-19 Eredivisie title, followed by the KNVB Cup and the Johan Cruyff Shield in 2019. At Chelsea, Ziyech won the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League title, followed by the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup honors in 2021. He finished FA Cup runner-up twice (2020-21, 2021-22) and EFL Cup runner-up once (2021-22).

54 appearances for Morocco!

The experienced winger made his international debut for Morocco in October 2015 against Ivory Coast. He score his first two international goals against Congo in May 2016. Ziyech took retirement in February 2022 after falling out of favor with then-coach Vahid Halilhodzic. He returned once Halilhodzic was sacked and featured in Morocco's splendid journey to the semi-finals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

