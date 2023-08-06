Arsenal beat Manchester City, win the 2023 Community Shield: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 06, 2023 | 11:06 pm 2 min read

Arsenal beat Manchester City on penalties to win the 2023 FA Community Shield (Photo credit: Twitter/@Arsenal)

Arsenal beat Manchester City on penalties to win the 2023 FA Community Shield. After a goalless first half that saw Arsenal's Kai Havertz get denied twice, City gained a lead in the 77th minute through Cole Palmer. Arsenal hung on before Leandro Trossard's deflected strike found its way into the back of the net, sending the match into penalties which Arsenal won 4-1.

A unique record for Palmer

As per Opta, aged 21 years and 92 days, Palmer has become the youngest player to score in the Community Shield since Cesc Fabregas for Arsenal against Chelsea in 2005 (18 years, 95 days).

Arsenal end City's eight-game winning run versus them

Arsenal finally found a way to beat Manchester City although it took penalties to decide the fate. Before this, Arsenal were winless in eight matches against City since a 2-0 win in the FA Cup in 2020. Since then, City managed to win all eight games versus Arsenal, scoring 19 goals and conceding just five.

17th Community Shield for Arsenal

Arsenal have won their 17th Community Shield. Arsenal have steered clear of Liverpool (16 wins) and are placed just below Manchester United, who have won a record 21 Shields. Meanwhile, manager Mikel Arteta won his third trophy with Arsenal, having won the FA Cup in 2019-20 and the Community Shield in 2020.

How did the penalties pan out?

Martin Odegaard scored first before Kevin De Bruyne missed his shot after slamming the crossbar. Trossard made it 2-0 as Bernardo Silva scored his penalty for City. Bukayo Saka scored next for Arsenal as Rodri missed his. Fabio Vieira then helped Arsenal win 4-1.

Arsenal and City gear up for the Premier League

Arsenal will start their 2023-24 Premier League season at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, August 12. Arsenal dominated the league last season for the majority part but saw City end their run toward the end. City ended up winning the treble. Champions City open their Premier League 2023-24 campaign versus Burnley on Friday night.

