Premier League: Major deadline day signings in January transfer window

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 01, 2023, 03:44 pm 3 min read

A hectic deadline day came to an end in the January 2023 transfer window. As per BBC, more than £275m was spent on deadline day alone in the Premier League as the total sum spent in 2022-23 season, spreading over two windows shot up to £2.8bn. Chelsea signed Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a British-record £106.8m. Here we look at the major deals.

British-record £106.8m for Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea's signing of Fernandez has now surpassed the £100m Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish from Aston Villa 18 months ago. The 22-year-old, who joined Benfica last summer for around £10m, has signed an eight-and-a-half-year deal, until the summer of 2031. The 22-year-old World Cup winner's arrival takes Chelsea's January spending to somewhere about £288m, according to transfer website Transfermarkt.

Marcel Sabitzer joins Manchester United on loan

Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has joined Manchester United on loan for the rest of the 2022-23 season. He joined the Premier League side on the deadline transfer day. The 28-year-old joins Erik ten Hag's side following Christian Eriksen's long-term injury. Besides, Scott McTominay is also injured and Donny van de Beek has been ruled out for the season.

Pedro Porro joins Spurs from Sporting Lisbon

Tottenham have signed full-back Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon on loan until the end of the season, with an obligation to buy for £40m. The 23-year-old Spain international joined Sporting in August 2020 on a two-year loan deal, which became permanent last summer.

2 big deals for Southampton

Southampton have signed Rennes and Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana for a club-record fee of £22m. The 20-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2027. Saints have also roped in striker Paul Onuachu, 28, from Genk until 2026. BBC Radio Solent reported that the deal for Sulemana, could rise to £24.6m.

Nottingham Forest sign 3 players

Nottingham Forest have signed midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and defender Felipe for undisclosed fees. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Keylor Navas has also joined on loan. Shelvey has joined on a two-and-a-half-year contract, while Felipe, 33, has signed until June 2024. 36-year-old Navas will provide cover for the rest of the season after Dean Henderson suffered an injury.

Arsenal land Jorginho from Chelsea

Premier League 2022-23 leaders Arsenal agreed to a £12m deal with Chelsea to sign defensive midfielder Jorginho. The 31-year-old Italian, who joined Chelsea from Napoli in 2018, was in the final six months of his contract at Stamford Bridge. Jorginho signed an 18-month contract with the option of a further year. Earlier, Arsenal had two bids rejected by Brighton for Moises Caicedo.