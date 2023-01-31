Sports

Manchester United's Christian Eriksen faces lengthy spell on the sidelines

United stated that the Danish international is expected to be out for an extended period (Source: Twitter/@ManUtd)

Manchester United issued a statement on Wednesday regarding the injury update on midfielder Christian Eriksen. United stated that the Danish international is expected to be out for an extended period. Initial assessment indicates that the player could miss playing until the end of April or early May. Eriksen suffered an ankle injury during United's FA Cup match versus Reading. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Eriksen was one of the go-to players for manager Erik ten Hag and he deputized his role in midfield with conviction.

His absence will hurt United a lot given the quantity of games in store.

Earlier, United lost fellow midfielder Donny van de Beek for the rest of the season after the Dutchman was badly tackled in a match.

Eriksen's injury could cause issues.

MUFC issue a statement on Eriksen

"[He] is expected to be out of action for an extended period," the club said in a statement. "There is hope that Christian can return in time to play a role in the final stages of the season. While investigations are continuing, initial assessments indicate that Eriksen is likely to be out until late April or early May."

Manager Erik ten Hag shares his views

United manager Erik ten Hag believes his side has the "players who can fill the gap" caused by Eriksen's absence. "On deadline day it's difficult [to bring in a replacement]. You can't make policy on such bad injuries," he said. "But we have players in the midfield department and good players."

Eriksen's performance so far

Eriksen joined United as a free agent in the summer. Since then, he has played 31 games, scoring two goals and making nine assists. 7 of his assists have come in the Premier League 2022-23 season.