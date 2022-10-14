Sports

Europa League, Manchester United and Arsenal register wins: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 14, 2022, 02:08 pm 2 min read

Manchester United and Arsenal registered 1-0 wins on matchday 4 (Source: Twitter/@ManUtd)

Manchester United and Arsenal registered 1-0 wins on matchday 4 of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 season. Arsenal saw Bukayo Saka score the only goal against Bodo/Glimt in a crucial Group A encounter. For Manchester United, Scott McTominay scored in the 93rd minute against Omonia at Old Trafford. United keep their hopes alive of securing top place in Group E. Here's more.

Standings Status of Arsenal and Man United

Arsenal have collected nine points from their three games in Group A. Mikel Arteta's side are on top of their group ahead of PSV Eindhoven (7 points). Meanwhile, United are second in Group E. Erik ten Hag's men have three wins and a defeat from four games. United are behind Real Sociedad, who have claimed four successive wins to claim 12 points so far.

Do you know? McTominay enters the record books for Man United

As per Opta, McTominay is the first substitute player to score a 90th minute winning goal in a European match for the Red Devils since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the 1999 Champions League final.

Details United beat Omonia 1-0

Manchester United dominated the game versus Omonia, registering 34 shots, including 13 on target. However, they were thwarted by Omonia keeper Francis Uzoho, who made a series of saves. United had to be patient and the goal finally arrived in the 93rd minute with Jadon Sancho providing a fine assist inside the box. United needed this win badly to keep in touch with Sociedad.

Information Saka hands Arsenal a narrow win

Saka gave Arsenal the lead in the 24th minute after combining well with Albert Sambi Lokonga. His effort hit a defender before ricocheting back off his chin and going past Bodo/Glimt's keeper. Bodo/Glimt had their moments but were guilty of missing a number of opportunities.

Records Key records for United and Arsenal

As per Squawka, United's 34 shot attempts is more than any other team in a single match in the Europa League since the start of last season. Arsenal have won more games in all competitions this season than any other Premier League club (W11 L1). So far, Arsenal have scored a whopping 29 goals, conceding 11, and keeping five clean sheets.

